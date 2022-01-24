Tuesday a brush with rain then a blustery Saturday forecast

Readings will not become as col or sub-freezing like Monday morning, in fact, they will be nearly 13 degrees warmer Tuesday morning because of the Gulf low-pressure system lifting mild air ahead of it plus wet weather.

This system will quickly move over central Florida, with strong storms and we will dry out late afternoon Tuesday. Most of the rain which won’t be much will be more present in Columbus south.

Wednesday and Thursday we will experience cool but pleasant conditions. Enjoy the sunshine before another Gulf low interacts with a sharp Arctic cold front Friday and moving through the region Saturday morning.

The onset of this front will be all rain and as it moves through Friday and when it moves east across the region Saturday before sunrise the rain will change over briefly to snow. The big story Saturday will be all the wind and wind chill values dipping into the teens…Just BLUSTERY!