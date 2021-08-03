TUESDAY: A Passing cold front will keep us below average and a little unsettled

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A late summer cold front will move through during the morning giving us the chance for a few isolated showers and storms, coverage of showers and storms will not be as much compared to Monday but you still may have to dodge a few. The best chance to see a shower or storm will be this afternoon and early evening.

Behind the front humidity levels will drop some but not completely and we’ll briefly cool down into the low to middle 80s for the remainder of the week. Stray showers and storms will be possible each and every day but a wash out is not expected.

The cool down will end as the 90s come back this weekend and the summer humidity returns too. Expect an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening but they should diminish by sunset.