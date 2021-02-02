Tuesday: Cold and windy with plenty of sunshine

I don’t think we need the groundhog to tell us about winter, its here and it’s going to stay here for the foreseeable future.

Get ready for a cold and blustery day with a gusty northwest wind and highs only in the low upper 40s to low 50s, the wind will make It feel more like the 30s so dress accordingly. By this evening winds will subside and skies will remain clear, tonight will be cold as most of the area drops into the upper 20s.

Beautiful and much warmer on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 50s, less wind so no need to add extra layers except during the morning. Cloud cover builds in overnight into Thursday ahead of our next cold front.

Showers arrive Friday morning and last through the day but should end during the late evening. Sun and clouds for most of the day Saturday with a slight chance for a few showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Big changes by early next week as an arctic front slides through. Sunday highs will be in the 50s but by Monday morning we’ll start off in the low 20s and struggle to reach the middle 40s during the afternoon.