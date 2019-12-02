TUESDAY: Cool temperatures sticking around another day

A brisk northwest wind gusting up to 20 mph has kept us cool for most of the day across the area. Similar conditions on tap for tomorrow with breezy conditions sticking around; however, a slight increase in afternoon highs.

Wednesday a weak shortwave moves in likely increasing clouds, but otherwise nothing changing as temperatures return back to seasonable in the mid 60s.

Clouds arrive late Thursday ahead of our next rainmaker due in here Friday. Rain appears to clear out for Saturday then another system arriving late on Sunday and likely keeping us wet into next week.