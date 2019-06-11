TUESDAY: Dry start to the day, a few isolated showers possible this afternoon.

Mild and muggy to start the morning but at least its dry, we should see a little of sun for our morning commute before clouds move back in this afternoon. Can’t rule out a few isolated showers and a rumble of thunder today as high temperatures reach the middle 80s, showers will remain possible into the late evening and early morning hours on Wednesday.

Another round of showers look to move in by Wednesday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front, highs on Wednesday will struggle to reach the middle 80s. Showers and storms will move out by the evening and clouds will stick around and eventually decrease by Thursday morning.

Cooler and crisp air will make its way through Thursday night into Friday morning with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s,we’ll be back into the 90s for high temperatures as early as Saturday afternoon.