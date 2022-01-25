Tuesday Forecast: Tracking showers and a cold front

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A low pressure system will move across the Gulf of Mexico today and this will push up a little more moisture into the News 3 viewing area. Expect a chance for showers mainly from Columbus to areas south but I can’t rule out a few showers moving into our northern counties. Showers should exit after midday, we’ll be left with decreasing clouds and fairly seasonable temperatures.

A cold front will slide though this evening pushing out any lingering precipitation and cloud cover. Clear skies overnight will allow us to drop into the low 30s, we’ll have a cold start to Wednesday morning but we’ll quickly warm up to the 50s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Our next system will arrive Friday into Saturday as another low pulls through the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front slides through. This will bring us a chance of showers Friday evening and possibly a few early morning flurries on Saturday. The big story will be the temperatures as they fall into the 40s and low 50s with breezy winds, wind chill values will dip into the teens Saturday morning.