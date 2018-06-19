TUESDAY: Hot and humid with few rain chances Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Heat and humidity is the story going into this afternoon and evening. Heat index values will be nearing 100°F degrees in the afternoon.

Ridge of high pressure still influencing our hot weather with just a stray shower or thunderstorm possible, but we are watching a cut-off low that will swing in a shortwave into our region bumping up rain chances just slightly for the end of the week.

We remain in the low to mid 90s through the forecast period which is above average for the third week of June.

The Summer Solstice occurs Thursday, June 21 at 6:07 a.m.