TUESDAY: Warm and humid day ahead with isolated afternoon thunderstorms

More heat and humidity again for this afternoon and evening. Shower and thunderstorm chances do increase later this afternoon with isolated pockets of storms. Today, most of the thunderstorm activity should remain below severe limits, but one or two could reach that threshold with today’s heat — that being the main driving factor behind these storms.

For Wednesday, we are moving more tomorrow’s northwest flow in the upper atmosphere which in turn will create the threat for a few impulses or what we call Mesoscale Convective Systems that could reach the News 3 viewing area. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a marginal risk (1 out of 5) on the severe weather scale for Wednesday’s storms. These clusters of thunderstorms will primarily carry a damaging wind threat.

As we go throughout the remainder of the work week temperatures should remain in the low 90s with the humidity sticking around too. A weak frontal boundary does push into the area by Friday and stalls out over the weekend. This should be the main axis to see showers and storms pop-up near through the holiday weekend.