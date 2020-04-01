Turning quiet & calm with temperatures on the rise

Weather across the valley today was much quieter and cooler as cold air has set in behind that rigorous storm system that brought severe storms yesterday. Throughout the remainder of the week things will be much calmer. Winds will start to die throughout nighttime hours and by Thursday, temperatures will also be on the rebound. 80s return back to the forecast by Friday and we look to stay dry and above average heading into the upcoming weekend.

As for next week, another frontal boundary will move into the region, but this go-round the First Alert Weather Team is not anticipating organized severe storms. This system will be much weaker. With that said, showers and a few thunderstorms can not be ruled out as we go through early portions of the week with that boundary set to stall right over the deep south. High pressure will help nudge it northward around Wednesday but still a chance for some showers remain in the forecast.