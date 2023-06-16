Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Weather Aware again for Friday as we track two pieces of energy or disturbances. Storms today will not be as intense but still a few may back strong winds and small hail

The first disturbance will continue to track out of Mississippi and into Alabama by late Friday morning. While most will likely skip out on rain and thunderstorms, but this may clip our southwestern counties (Macon, Bullock and southwestern Barbour). Heavy rain, wind and small hail will be possible, one or two storms may become strong or severe.

After this, we will likely see some sun and warm temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

We will be watching another complex of storms move out of northeastern Mississippi and into Alabama, if this complex can hold together, it will reach the News 3 viewing area after 6 PM.

While we may be weather aware today, there will be a significant amount of time in between these two systems. We will likely see a dry period this afternoon with peeks sunshine and warm temperatures.

Drier on Saturday with a few isolated showers and storms, a few more clouds for Father’s Day with a chance for rain and storms by Sunday evening.