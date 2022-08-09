Expect the lower 90s through Friday until a dry cool front builds into the region from the north. The air mass will be less humid and coverage for rain and storms will dwindle after Friday morning, with the passage of this front.

On the weekend we will wake up to cooler and more comfortable conditions with the upper 60s in the morning and upper 80s each afternoon. The sweet spot for this weather story is the lower humidity with mostly dry conditions.

There is a mid-week to late-week cool front, which will bring back humid conditions and rain and storms with better coverage. This front appears to disrupt tropical Atlantic activity from forming across the southeastern U.S. but we are always watching the tropics closely in this forecast.