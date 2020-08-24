Two tropical systems eyeing the Gulf Coast; more scattered storms locally

While the main focus is on the tropics, for us locally we will see scattered showers and storms indirectly related to Marco for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures near 90 degrees. While we will be in-between tropical systems, rain chances will be very low with mostly to partly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures back into the low 90s. With the latest track on Laura, we won’t really see too much of an impact here locally through midweek. However, as we close the week and start the weekend, rain chances might have to be increased as the remnants of Laura get caught up into the upper air stream and moves off towards the northeast.

TRACKING THE TROPIC: Marco achieved hurricane status around 12:32 p.m. ET. Sunday, as it reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph crossing the Central Gulf. Marco will likely reach the Gulf Coast Monday afternoon as a category 1 storm making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline.

Tropical Storm Laura is dumping “torrential rainfall” across portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, according to the National Hurricane Center. The area Laura is moving over is quite mountainous and will slow any strengthening through Monday. Model trends take Laura farther west, away from Florida. The current forecast shows a potential landfall somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast States from Mississippi to Texas late Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Sunday

88° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 40% 88° 73°

Monday

85° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 75°

Wednesday

92° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Thursday

91° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Friday

90° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 90° 75°

Saturday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 73°

