Typical Summer Pattern With Isolated Showers Each Day, But We’re Watching The Tropics Too!

Our forecast will remain mostly the same for much of the week as we are stuck between two areas of high pressure. Some moisture could see squeeze in between them and give us some more showers by each afternoon. But, as it is this time of the year, there’s no guarantee everybody sees rain. So, for the week, expect mornings lows in the mid 70s, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s, all pretty average for this time of the year.

But, looking at the extended forecast, the tropics could provide us with some relief by early next week. Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, currently located near the Lesser Antilles is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred over the next day or so. But, if the projected path remains the same, it will have a tough time gaining much more strength as it will remain relatively close to land. It does appear to bring some added moisture into our region by early next week, and that will help increase our rain chances and also knock those temperatures down just a bit too.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian