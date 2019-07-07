Typical summer weather with eyes on the tropics

Another warm summer afternoon across the valley with a few showers and storms to provide some relief from the heat.

Not much changing in this forecast with isolated showers and storms each and every afternoon. Low pressure will likely aid some activity later in the week, but temperatures should remain in the mid to low 90s.

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the tropics along with the National Hurricane Center. They’ve highlighted an area of concern in east Tennessee that will likely move into the northern Gulf. However, the behavior of this low remains uncertain and we are too far out for any specifics.

Temperatures will be 2-3 degrees above average on Sunday with temperatures running almost near average through next week.