COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Seeing less humid air across the region this evening and into tonight, but it will be short lived as the front that brought the drier air will lift again back northward helping to return humid conditions along with rainfall chances for the end the week.

Humid conditions will make their return as we see a few stray storms Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening. Heading into Labor Day Weekend, we see a higher surge of moisture return along with a weak shortwave which will bring in more energy for more isolated storms.

The stalled boundary eventually washes out, but the bigger picture keeps us unsettled with rainfall changes in the forecast as another frontal boundary is set to move in.

Keeping a watchful eye on the tropics with several disturbances that have the potential for development. Several disturbances have a high percentage chance of developing either into Danielle or Earl, the next two names on the list. At this time, all systems look to avoid the United States.