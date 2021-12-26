Unseasonably warm and spring-like with potential for storms looming next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Spring-like temperatures ahead for the final week of 2021 as readings climb into the 70s each afternoon with the help from high pressure, but the chance of rainfall does creep back into the forecast.

While high pressure keeps us warm through the upcoming week, the ridge slowly weakens and pushes eastward helping to drive a ton of gulf moisture into the region as we get on the western peripheral of the high. This southwest flow will help keep temperatures warm and unseasonable through midweek with the possible threat for a few strong to severe storms Wednesday with an approaching cold front.

Too early for specifics on the severe weather threat, but the high pressure seems to remain strong helping to stall the boundary out before another stronger frontal system arrives just in time for New Years. This frontal system will have much cooler air behind to help return us to seasonable temperatures.