COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We will feature a mixture of sun, clouds, and warm temperatures for December standards. High temperatures today will reach the low to middle 70s north of Columbus and the upper 70s to low/middle 80s for Columbus and areas south, temperatures are above average for this time of the year with some locations almost 20 degrees above average.

Disturbances will stay to our north across north Alabama and north Georgia, this means that our streak of unseasonably warm temperatures and humidity will continue as we round out the week.

A cold front will slide through by the end of the weekend increasing our chances for showers on Sunday and Monday, this will also drop us back into the 60s through next week.