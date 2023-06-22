Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Upper level low continues to spin over the area, this will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast today. While we remain unsettled, rain and storms will not be as widespread compared to Wednesday, but you’ll still want to keep the umbrella handy.

Good news, trending drier over the next couple of days and by this weekend. As the area of low-pressure lifts northeast, our rain chances will begin to decrease. Isolated showers in the afternoon on Friday then becoming mostly sunny and hot by Saturday and Sunday.

Tracking a cold front for Monday with another round of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening, a few of these could linger into Tuesday morning. Expect temperatures return to average this weekend and next week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tropics:

in addition to Tropical Storm Bret, we now have tropical depression four that has formed in the Atlantic. Tropical depression four will eventually become Tropical Storm Cindy over the next couple of days