COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ridge of high pressure continues to strength off the coast all while we continue to see gulf moisture stream into the southeast with southwesterly flow.

With gulf moisture in place with an approaching shortwave of energy we will see rainfall chances continuing to increase for the upcoming weekend. This shortwave will set off a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms across the area as afternoon highs climb to near 90 degrees again.

With an approaching frontal boundary and very moist atmosphere we will see scattered showers and storms Sunday and Monday as this traverses through the southeast as we continue to stay unsettled for the upcoming week.

For the week ahead, we will watching several shortwave impulses move through the southeast. Each one of these will have the potential to produce showers and thunderstorms until another frontal boundary moves through the region late Thursday into Friday morning.

As for temperatures, short-term readings will be near 90 degrees through the weekend then becoming more seasonable with mid 80s for the upcoming week. Morning lows will run 3-5 degrees above average through the extended forecast period.