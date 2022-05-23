COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Morning rain and storms have moved out, we will likely see an isolated shower/sprinkle through midday as a surface low continues to track to the northeast across central Alabama into north Georgia. This low is what was once a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, while it had a slim chance of development, it was on track to bring in heavy rain and a few thunderstorms to the area.

A front will slide cross the area later this afternoon/evening, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible with this front as it stalls out. Any storm that forms today may contain gusty winds and small hail as the area sits under a marginal risk or level 1 out of 5. If storms can develop, most will stay under severe limits but a few may need to be watched closely.

Temperatures today will reach the upper 70s to low 80s with gusty winds up to 20 mph. There may be a few isolated gust up to 40 mph, especially across eastern Alabama.

Unsettled for the remainder of the week with off and on chances of showers and storms, temperatures will remain in the 80s as well. Rain and storms should clear out just in time for Friday and the holiday weekend.