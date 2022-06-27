COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Becoming unsettled this week with several chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Today a cold front will sweep across the area bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures ahead of the front will still reach the low to middle 90s but it will be very humid, feeling more like the middle to upper 90s.

Best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be during the late afternoon/evening, they will be isolated at best but we could use the rain so any amount will be welcomed.

This front will become stationary just to our south and this will influence our forecast Tuesday through Wednesday with several chances for rain and storms. The best day to see scattered showers and storms appears to be Wednesday afternoon and evening but Tuesday will have a pretty good chance as well.

Rain, clouds and storms will keep temperatures into the upper 80s for most of the week. By Thursday and Friday we’ll begin to transition back to our summer-like pattern with pop-up showers and storms in the forecast.

Holiday weekend:

Staying near average with the chance for pop-up showers and storms.