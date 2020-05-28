Unsettled weather continues: Showers and storms possible again today

The unsettled pattern that we have been stuck in will continue once again today. Expect showers and storms to bubble up this afternoon and evening well ahead of a cold front that will move across the area tonight and early Friday morning. Some storms that pop-up this afternoon have the potential to become strong and possibly severe with damaging winds and small hail but as we saw yesterday brief spin-ups could also be possible even though the risk is extremely low.

A few showers and storms will remain behind the front on Friday along with the warm and humid air. A reinforcing cold front will slide through late Friday into Saturday and this will end our unsettled weather. A few showers are possible with the front early Saturday morning but after we can expect decreasing clouds and some sun.

Drier air will continue to work through the region meaning that we’ll see less humidity and sun on Sunday but this doesn’t mean our temperatures will drop. Staying near average Sunday through Tuesday but expect temperatures to start to climb towards the 90 degree mark by the middle of next week.