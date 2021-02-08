Unsettled weather moves in this week.

Enjoy today, rain chances go up especially by the middle of the week.

This morning: A little chilly with lots of sun and a few high clouds, expect temperatures to be in the 30s.

This afternoon: A little more cloud cover but still nice and mild, highs in the low to middle 60s.

Tonight: Cloudy skies but staying dry, not as chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s.



This week:

After today an unsettled pattern will move over the region. Isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday but the best chance for rain will be Wednesday through he weekend. A warm front will lift back north on Wednesday and a few thunderstorms are possible, this will need to be watched closely. Heavy rain expected from Thursday through Friday morning then a short break and more showers will be possible this weekend