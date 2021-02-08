 

Unsettled weather moves in this week.

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Enjoy today, rain chances go up especially by the middle of the week.

This morning: A little chilly with lots of sun and a few high clouds, expect temperatures to be in the 30s.
This afternoon: A little more cloud cover but still nice and mild, highs in the low to middle 60s.
Tonight: Cloudy skies but staying dry, not as chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s.

This week:
After today an unsettled pattern will move over the region. Isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday but the best chance for rain will be Wednesday through he weekend. A warm front will lift back north on Wednesday and a few thunderstorms are possible, this will need to be watched closely. Heavy rain expected from Thursday through Friday morning then a short break and more showers will be possible this weekend

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

59° / 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 59° 49°

Tuesday

68° / 55°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 68° 55°

Wednesday

66° / 59°
Rain
Rain 72% 66° 59°

Thursday

69° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 69° 58°

Friday

61° / 49°
Rain
Rain 64% 61° 49°

Saturday

56° / 34°
Showers
Showers 57% 56° 34°

Sunday

47° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 47° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

6 AM
Clear
3%
36°

37°

7 AM
Clear
4%
37°

37°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
37°

40°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

45°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

49°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

55°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
3%
58°

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
57°

56°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
56°

55°

7 PM
Cloudy
8%
55°

53°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

50°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
51°

50°

3 AM
Cloudy
23%
50°

51°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

50°

5 AM
Showers
36%
50°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories