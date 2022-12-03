COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weak boundary continues to push through the region for the rest of the evening and into tonight.

Slightly cooler for Sunday after the passage of the frontal boundary with readings in the mid 60s and partly sunny skies. Rain holds off until the start of the week. What’s left of the original cool front lifts back as a warm front and washes out for the start of the week as another boundary approaches from the north driving in more showers.

Monday and Tuesday will see a better chance of measurable rainfall, but this system stalls out to our north as the ridge of high pressure towards our south stops the front from moving.

With this ridge of high pressure nudging in, temperatures will manage to warm into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday; however, another stronger cool front will manage to slide into the south by Friday bringing another chance for just a few showers to end the week.