COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Upcoming week is trending cooler and wetter as we track a few disturbances that will move across the southeast.

Clouds increase late tonight and into Monday morning with a few light showers and sprinkles lingering through mid morning. Temperatures will be below average with partly sunny skies. Tuesday appears to be rain free at the moment with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near average.

Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day on Wednesday as a shortwave moves through the upper air pattern. Showers and storms hang around for Thursday as temperatures hold in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday we are tracking a low pressure system that will bring in more rain. Not seeing another severe with these rain chances. Friday’s system clears quick making for a nice Saturday overall before another system arrives Sunday morning.