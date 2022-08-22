COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Have the umbrella handy this week, the unsettled pattern will continue as another front pushes through and stalls out. It won’t rain all day every day, but we will all see rain at one point during the extended forecast. A few passing showers and sprinkles during the morning through midday but the best chance will be between 2PM-8PM. Expect high temperatures to remain in the low to middle 80s.

Tuesday may very well be the driest day of the week with an isolated shower/storm during the afternoon, significant cloud cover will likely keep us cool with highs in the low to middle 80s. Thanks to this front, we’ll keep showers/storms in the forecast Wednesday through Friday with it clearing by Friday afternoon.

Expect high temperatures this week to range from the upper 70s to low to middle 80s and rainfall totals between 0.75-1.75″ with locally higher amounts.