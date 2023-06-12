COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Rain and storms this morning will come to an end, then clouds will decrease throughout the morning into the early afternoon. High temperatures staying near average with most of the area in the middle to upper 80s.

Staying unsettled through the rest of the week with multiple chances for rain and storms. The first chance will come late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday but the best chance for more widespread rain and storms will come overnight into Wednesday morning. Embedded storms may become strong/severe with damaging winds and hail as the primary threat, frequent lighting and heavy rain will also be possible. The entire area sits under a level 2 or slight risk for severe storms.

Another round of storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the early evening, again these storms may become strong/severe with wind and hail the primary threat. The threat for strong to possible severe storms during the afternoon hours will be highly conditional and will depend on how soon morning storms can exit. If storms move out before midday and we begin to see sunshine and warm temperatures, our atmosphere may be able to support more storms. As of right now the entire area sits under a level 2 or slight risk.