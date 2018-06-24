UPDATE 7 p.m.: Humid and mild tonight with isolated showers and storms for Sunday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

We are still under a very unstable atmosphere and closely watching the potential for strong to severe this evening and tonight. Drier air is stablizing the atmosphere across the valley, but watching an area in northwest Alabama.

High pressure will build back into the region for the start of the week and temperatures will remain hot and humid with heat index values nearing 100°F.

A shortwave trough looks to move through Wednesday increasing chances just a tad, but we remain in a summer-like pattern through the rest of the forecast period.