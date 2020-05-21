Upper level low moves out, but still left with rainy conditions

This pesky upper-level low that continues to plague the Eastern United States with cloudy and rainy conditions will finally get some forward motion within the jet stream to move out. For us, we are seeing some breaks within the upper low across the southeast; however, a boundary towards the south will lift northward over the next several days providing a sporadic shower or storm through the end of the week and for the holiday weekend.

Temperature wise, expect upper 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. For Memorial Day temperatures not changing much but the stationary boundary does weak a bit and will allow high pressure to move in. High pressure moves just to our northeast helping us return to a more tropical and humid air mass for mid-week.