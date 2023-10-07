COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold front has passed through the region and we are finally seeing cooler fall-like weather that will stay around in the forecast.

Overnight temperatures will plummet into the mid to upper 40s under clear skies. This will be the coldest mornings we have seen since late April and early May of this year. A cool afternoon for Sunday as temperatures struggle to reach 70. Staying cool and sunny for Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Tuesday you will likely see a few more clouds present as we track an area of low pressure along the gulf that will move into the area Wednesday. Becoming mostly cloudy as this low moves closer with isolated showers late Wednesday and into early Thursday.

Another cold front will arrive Friday bringing another chance of a few showers and another cooler shot of air for next weekend.