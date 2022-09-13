COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Monday’s cold front has passed and now we are reaping the benefits of the drier air and slightly cooler temperatures.

Enjoy plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 80s as high pressure settles in, you’ll also notice less humidity and a light breeze through the afternoon. Our forecast will stay the same through Thursday as high pressure remains strong, temperatures however will begin to warm back up to average for this time of the year.

Enjoy this “mini taste of fall” while you can, we’ll begin to see a few changes as this dominate high pressure begin to slide a little to the east. Major systems are not expected but a stray shower or two possible by Sunday and temperatures will begin to near 90 by early next week, of course, the humidity will return as well.