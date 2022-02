COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-WOW! The sunshine and mild temperatures make for an excellent forecast, we’ve got a taste of spring now through the first half of the weekend.

A front will move through on Sunday with a chance for a few isolated showers, this will drop temperatures back into the 50s after reaching the upper 60s and low 70s a few days before. The drop in temperatures will be short lived as we jump back up into the 60s by the middle of next week.