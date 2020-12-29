Warm afternoon with rain set to move in later this week

Starting off Tuesday warmer than we have over the past several days thanks to some cloudiness that has moved into the region thanks to a weak frontal boundary. Temperatures even in the afternoon warm up into the mid 60s making for a very pleasant and somewhat warmish day. Wednesday remains mostly dry throughout the day with a few rain showers moving into the region late.
Thursday we are Weather Aware for the lead up to another strong frontal boundary that will be moving across the southeast. Currently the severe weather risk is outline for areas of Mississippi and Alabama. This risk will likely be outlined for us for early Friday morning as the main energy of the system moves in. For now we anticipate damaging winds and an isolated tornado will be possible.