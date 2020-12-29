Warm afternoon with rain set to move in later this week

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Monday through Wednesday we'll see highs in the low to mid 60's and low's in the 30's Monday morning, and 40's for Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Monday looks pretty good with some clouds in the area thanks to a front that will swing through. There's not a lot of moisture for this system to work with, but the moisture will be on the rise by mid-week with a chance of isolated showers on Wednesday.

THURSDAY (WEATHER AWARE): Thursday could be a little stormy as an area of low pressure passes by to our northwest and drags a could front in our direction. Out ahead of that front, it will be quite warm for this time of the year as highs approach 70 degrees. Thanks to the warm air, and some shear, it could help kick up some thunderstorms and even an isolated tornado. Right now, it appears the overall risk is on the low-end, and the main risk will be to our west into central and southern Alabama. We still have 4 more days to iron out the details, and watch for any changes, like timing and severity of the system. Cody and Bob will be in throughout the week as we get closer to Thursday, so stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest.