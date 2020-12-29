 

Warm afternoon with rain set to move in later this week

7 Day Forecast

Starting off Tuesday warmer than we have over the past several days thanks to some cloudiness that has moved into the region thanks to a weak frontal boundary. Temperatures even in the afternoon warm up into the mid 60s making for a very pleasant and somewhat warmish day. Wednesday remains mostly dry throughout the day with a few rain showers moving into the region late.

Thursday we are Weather Aware for the lead up to another strong frontal boundary that will be moving across the southeast. Currently the severe weather risk is outline for areas of Mississippi and Alabama. This risk will likely be outlined for us for early Friday morning as the main energy of the system moves in. For now we anticipate damaging winds and an isolated tornado will be possible.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

66° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 66° 46°

Wednesday

62° / 52°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 14% 62° 52°

Thursday

70° / 62°
Showers
Showers 60% 70° 62°

Friday

71° / 49°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 71° 49°

Saturday

62° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 62° 42°

Sunday

57° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 57° 33°

Monday

61° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
43°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
46°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
51°

55°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
55°

59°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
59°

62°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

64°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

65°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

60°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
60°

57°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
57°

55°

8 PM
Clear
5%
55°

53°

9 PM
Clear
6%
53°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
51°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
50°

50°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

49°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
49°

48°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
48°

47°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
47°

47°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
47°

47°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
47°

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
48°

Trending Stories