COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Watch out for areas of dense fog and drizzle for the morning commute, this should last through a majority of the morning and then improve shortly before midday.

A mixture of sun and clouds for the afternoon as temperatures warm up and winds pick up. A breezy southwest wind will push temperatures into the low 80s once again and for some of us, we may be a tad bit warmer than Wednesday. Look for a high near 82 degrees for Columbus today, this is just shy of the record of 84 degrees set back in 2018.

A cold front will sweep through the area on Friday with more clouds, a few showers and slightly cooler temperatures. Instead of the low 80s we’ll drop into the middle 70s.

This front will keep up in the 70s on Saturday and even cooler by Sunday as our next front moves in. A slight cool down early next week but this will not last, look for highs back to near 70s by the middle of next week