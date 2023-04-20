COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Rounding out the week with sunny skies and above average readings before high pressure gives way to another storm system that will bring changes for the weekend.

Friday will start off pleasant and sunny with clouds gradually increasing throughout the afternoon and evening as our next system arrives. Showers and storms will be quite limited as it moves through the region. Just a few showers will be possible early Saturday before we see clearing.

Seasonal temperatures through Monday as we stay dry with weak high pressure building in. But that doesn’t last for long as a disturbance moves through the ‘zonal’ flow (east to west) bringing in a few showers and storms by late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Another low pressure system moves in by Friday keeping a chance of showers in the forecast for the weekend.