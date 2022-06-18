COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the second half of the weekend and for Father’s Day we will see slightly cooler afternoon temperatures, but the humidity will keep us feeling quite hot with another heat wave right around the corner.

High pressure from the west builds in over the region starting Monday as temperatures stay in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index right near triple digits. With the official start to Summer Tuesday we see the ridge of high pressure becoming stronger as it builds with a return of very high heat index values as air temperatures warm to the low 100s. With the ridge overhead Wednesday and Thursday will likely be our hottest days so far this year.

Slight weakening in the ridge as we head into the upcoming weekend. With that weakening trend we see the return of a few stray showers or storms.