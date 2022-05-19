COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The heat and humidity is on as we gear up to close out the work week. Another mild night with temperatures in the upper 60s and to round out Friday we will see afternoon readings once again back in the mid to low 90s.

For the weekend we finally see a pattern change as rainfall finally moves back into your First Alert Forecast. Saturday we will see afternoon isolated showers and storms across the area with a greater chance of showers and storms on Sunday. Scattered rainfall chances will remain in the forecast for Monday as we transition to that typical summer-like weather pattern.

With the high rainfall chances Sunday and Monday we will see cooler near average temperatures. Next week temperatures not as warm with readings in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows not changing dramatically with readings in the mid to upper 60s.