Warm and dry for the weekend; unsettled weather pattern arrives next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining warm and dry as we head into the weekend before an unsettled weather pattern sets in for next week. Temperatures over the weekend will remain in the mid to low 70s before a cold front arrives Monday with a few evening storms along with a slight drop in temperatures.

Monday’s frontal boundary moves through the area then stalls out, then lifts back to the north through the day Tuesday into Wednesday. Tuesday we could see some light showers from the boundary, but the majority of should remain dry as the greatest chances will be south of Columbus. However, a big change comes Wednesday.

More showers and storms move through the southeast as an area of low pressure and cold front bring a higher chance of rain to the region. We could see a strong storm or two out of this system, but too early for specifics. Storm system doesn’t clear us until sometime early Thursday morning then we return to mostly sunny skies.