COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friday will be warm, breezy, and dry, expect areas of dense fog during the morning commute but this will improve by midday. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon, high temperatures will reach the middle 80s thanks to a gusty southwest wind up to 20 mph.

Weather aware Saturday morning:

Tracking a strong cold front that will bring a chance for severe storms to the ArkLaMiss region Friday afternoon and evening, the Storm Prediction Center has placed this region under a moderate risk for severe weather, this continues to be the best area for severe storms.

As this line of storms moves east, it will weaken leaving just a few scattered storms. The timing and cloud cover may prevent storms from becoming strong either way the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk or level 1 out of 5 for damaging winds, the tornado risk appears low but not zero.

This front will stall out and bring in a chance for rain and storms Sunday afternoon and evening, a few storms may become strong with wind the primary threat.