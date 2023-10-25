Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- No major changes to the First Alert forecast, an area of high pressure just to our northeast continues to influence our forecast. Mornings will be a little cool, but we’ll quickly warm up to the low 80s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Rain chances remain low through the weekend, our next front will arrive on Halloween with low rain chances. A surge of cool air behind the front will likely keep most areas in the upper 60s to low 70s starting on Halloween through next week.