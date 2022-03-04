COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Continue to see the temperatures climb as our weather pattern remains unchanged at least through the short-term, but you’ll notice a subtle change with increasing cloud cover as a weak boundary tries to push in from the north.

That weak boundary doesn’t stand a chance against a strong high pressure ridge currently helping to drive temperatures up. For your Friday afternoon, temperatures again in the low 80s and trending warmer for the weekend.

For the weekend, increasing cloud cover will help signal a change in our forecast as a few passing clouds will be likely as temperatures climb into the mid 80s, but staying dry for now.

Start of the week starts of calm with temperatures staying in the 80s until a cold front arrives to the southeast bringing a round of showers and storms and cooler air. Frontal boundary stalls out once it passes us helping to drive in an unsettled pattern for next week.