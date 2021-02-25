Warm and dry today but showers loom

Enjoy another warm and dry day with high temperatures in the middle 70s. More high cloud cover today but still seeing the sun and warming up quickly. Thicker clouds move in tonight into early Friday morning ahead of our next frontal system. This front will stall out as it approaches the area so we’ll see off and on chances of showers on Friday.

This weekend:

A few showers will remain possible early Saturday morning but the bulk of the precipitation will stay to our north on both Saturday and on Sunday. Temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 70s and it is very possible that a few locations reach the low 80s.

Next week:

The big warm up from the weekend will cool as high only reach the low 70s on Monday but still above average, expect scattered showers and a thunderstorm Monday too. Unsettled into the middle of the week with showers and a thunderstorm through Wednesday, temperatures will fall back down to seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday.