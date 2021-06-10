Warm and Humid, with a chance for an isolated shower

For this morning, a few areas of patchy fog are possible, but this should improve by the mid-morning hours. Warm and humid with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s to low 70s.

As we head into the afternoon, more of the same today with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, less humid compared to the beginning of the week but still enough to make it feel slightly uncomfortable. Isolated shower and thunderstorm possible during the afternoon into the early evening.

Looking ahead for Friday, a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s.