Warm and humid with another chance for pop-up showers and storms, watching the tropics closely.

Another warm and muggy day with a chance for pop-up showers and storms, not all of us will get a shower or storm but if you do heavy rain, gusty winds and a cool down is what you can expect. Highs today will reach the middle to upper 80s and even nearing 90 for some, temperatures are not too far off from normal.

Tropics:

We’ll be watching the tropics closely over the next few days as Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to linger around the Mexican coast. The interaction with land will weaken the storm but it is expected to regain strength as it pulls away from the Bay of Campeche and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Current track has landfall from the southeast Texas coast to the Louisiana coast but areas to the west should continue to monitor for indirect impacts.

An indirect impact for us would be increased moisture Sunday through early next week, this means our rain chances would increase.