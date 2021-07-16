Warm and humid with rain chances increasing as a front moves in next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Warm and humid conditions continue as we wrap up the week with temperatures in the low 90s again by the afternoon. A few of us will see a few sporadic showers or storms, but otherwise remaining mostly dry for the majority of us.

For the weekend, rain chances slowly increase to more isolated for Saturday afternoon and more scattered for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures not changing much as afternoon highs hold near 90 degrees before a pattern change for early next week.

Next week, a cold front moves into the region helping to increase rainfall chances drastically. With the increased rainfall chances, temperatures are slightly cooler in the mid 80s as the frontal boundary stalls out for several days keeping us cooler and wetter.