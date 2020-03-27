Warm and mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s

Another warm day with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, we’ve got a chance to tie the old record of 88 degrees set back in 1994. The above average temperatures will continue into Saturday as well with high temperatures in the middle 80s.
Our next chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder will be late Sunday morning and early afternoon by Sunday afternoon rain will be to our east and our clouds will begin to decrease. Expect mostly sunny and warm temperatures for Monday.
Cooling down next week with another shot of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.