Warm and muggy today, rain chances increasing for later this week

Another warm and humid day across the valley with temperatures climbing into the mid to low 90s, but it will feel more like 100 this afternoon with little rain chances in the forecast for today. Sporadic showers and storms mainly like we saw Sunday evening, but most of us will remain dry again today. However, rain chances do start to increase as we get into your First Alert Forecast later this week.

Mid to late week we are anticipating a system towards our north to move into the southeast bringing significant rain chances once again to the valley. By Thursday scattered showers and storms will be possible as a cut-off low spins back across the Carolinas. This low will have little to no movement and will stick around for the upcoming holiday weekend. This system however will keep temperatures cooler on the backside of this forecast; however, the humidity will still stick around.