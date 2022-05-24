COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Our warm, muggy and unsettled pattern is here to stay as a stationary front sits over the News 3 viewing area. We’ll likely see a few areas of patchy fog during the morning commute then improving by mid-morning.

Clouds will linger with a little bit of sun shining through during the afternoon. The stalled out front combined with the daytime heating will kick up a few isolated storms with strong winds and small hail as the primary threats. The entire area is under a marginal risk or a level 1 out of 5 for storms today, but most storms should stay under severe limits.

More storms will be possible on Wednesday and again on Thursday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Each day storms may contain gusty winds and small hail.

Drying out and warming up by the end of the week and just in time for the holiday weekend.