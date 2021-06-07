Warm and muggy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

This morning: A line of rain and embedded thunderstorms will move through the News 3 viewing area early this morning and ending by the morning commute. Severe weather not expected but heavy rain will be possible as these storms move through. Warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the 70s.

This afternoon: Warm and humid with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, and some may contain heavy rain and brief gusty winds.

Tuesday: A little bit of the same on Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s and a little bit of a tropical feel. Expect a few showers and storms to pop-up during the afternoon and evening with heavy rain possible.

This week:

Our forecast dries out a little bit towards the middle to end of the week, we will lose a little bit of the humidity and return to what is normal for this time of the year. Expect stray showers and an occasional thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening but storms should dissipate by the time the sunsets.