Warm and stormy as we head into the new year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unseasonably warm temperatures and an unsettled weather pattern for the final week of 2021.

With high pressure centered over Florida and a southwest flow rain chances increase dramatically this week as we will be plagued with several frontal systems. A few light showers will be possible Tuesday before our first front moves into the southeast Wednesday.

With Wednesday’s frontal system much of the southeast is under a slight risk for severe storms outlined by the Storm Prediction Center. We are Weather Aware for Wednesday afternoon and evening as the front pushes into our area and will likely stall out. At the moment, our environment does not appear to be as favorable like to our west, but a few strong to severe storms will be possible.

Thursday and Friday we will still be watching showers and thunderstorms as the stalled out boundary will help aid rainfall coverage as we close out the week and gear up for New Years. New Years looks to be wet before our final and stronger front pushes into the area bringing colder air to the southeast.